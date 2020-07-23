fbpx

Merci, Mercy Breaks It Off Before It Starts On The Honest ‘Fall Apart’

Written By Sam Murphy on 07/23/2020
Merci Mercy

Merci, Mercy has dropped her second official single Fall Apart following on from her breakout Fucked Myself Up.

Fucked Myself Up put the rising Aussie pop hope on the map in a big way, garnering millions of streams and topping triple j‘s airplay chart. Now, she’s backed it up with an equally strong offering Fall Apart – an edgy pop track that puts her raw songwriting on display once again.

Fall Apart is about saving yourself the heartache by calling a relationship off before it even begins. “I’m sorry I treated you mean to keep you keen,” Merci sings over a pounding beat that manages to be both angsty and carefree.

Two songs in, we feel like we’ve already got a strong idea of who Merci is as an artist. She’s a fearless songwriting with an effortless feel for pop hooks.

