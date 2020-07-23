KUČKA’s ‘Contemplation’ Is Serene

KUČKA has released her first new song of the year, giving us Contemplation.

Contemplation is another impressive new cut from the Australia producer and singer. It may be exactly what people need to hear right now as it delivers a sphere of calm.

“We need a reminder that stillness is necessary in order to maintain balance both physically and mentally,” KUČKA says about the song.

She’s managed to pull that through to the sonics of it all, giving us one of her most uncluttered vocal performances yet on top of a glassy, slow-moving beat.

It was co-produced by Vegyn, the London producer who has also worked with Frank Ocean.