‘Flopstars’ Puts Jessie Ware’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ Under The Microscope

This week’s episode of Flopstars is here and it looks at one of the most recent albums yet going deep on Jessie Ware‘s fourth album What’s Your Pleasure?

The album only dropped a matter of weeks ago but the disco-tinged set is already picking up rave reviews from critics and fans alike. So much so, that it could end up being Ware’s most adored album to date.

This episode sees our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly talk about Ware’s effortless appeal and her career so far. There are also a few games in the mix too including ‘Jessie Ware review or sex toy review’. We’ll let you figure out what that means.

