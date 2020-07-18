14 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Troye Sivan, Tinashe, The Chicks And More

Several points were made this week.

14. Gracie Abrams – Friend

Gracie Abrams has dropped her debut EP minor and it kicks off with this winner Friend. As always it packs an emotional punch with Abrams delivering a beautiful, melancholic chorus.

13. Nasty Cherry – Better Run

Nasty Cherry’s second EP Season 2 is out and it houses this gem Better Run. It may be the strongest pop song they’ve ever written. A bubbly, neon cut that shows us a tender side of the band.

12. Benee – Night Crawler (Feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar)

Benee accidentally soundtracked quarantine with Supalonely and now she’s back it up with a haunting cut. Night Crawler is a quirky, side-stepping pop tune.

11. Love Regenerator – Live Without Your Love (Feat. Steve Lacey)

Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris’ side-project, unleashes its first song with true hit potential Live Without Your Love. Steve Lacey is as slick as they come and he adds an undeniable cool to this bass-rattling house tune.

10. Lovemedo – Weekdays (Feat. Don Leaton)

Two Aussie up-and-comers join forces for something special on Weekdays. It’s a depression bop and it goes hard. An inability to find motivation has never sounded so motivating.

9. Aluna – Get Paid (Feat. Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom)

Aluna is giving us lots of different sides on this solo project. Get Paid comes with the announcement of her debut album Renaissance. It’s a wonky dancehall song with a hook that has been swirling around our brains since it was released.

8. CXLOE – 12 Steps

CXLOE is back with her first new cut of the year, breaking her silence with the powerful 12 Steps. She’s yet to put a foot wrong, releasing a phenomenal string of singles last year. 12 Steps continues that run. It’s a sucker-punch of a pop song, one that progressively grows until it’s holding you by the collar.

7. Ellie Goulding – Love I’m Given

Ellie Goulding’s fourth album Brightest Blue may be the most personal thing she’s ever made. Love I’m Given is the album’s big, gutsy moment and it’s huge. Few could handle a chorus as weighty as this but Goulding has the passion to pull it off.

6. Genes – Better

Townsville-via-Melbourne artist Genes is back with her third solo offering Better and it may be the best one yet. Tapping into 2020’s obsession with disco-tinged pop, Genes has crafted a break-up anthem for the dancefloor. Better is all about moving onto bigger things, leaving the messiness of a past relationship in the rearview mirror. Co-produced by Ninajirachi, it’s a buoyant, light track that does a great job of convincing us that she’s truly moved on.

5. Tkay Maidza – Don’t Call Again (Feat. Kari Faux)

Tkay Maidza continues to show different angles, this time moving into a hazy R&B space with Don’t Call Again. Following on from the energetic Shook, Don’t Call Again is a distinctively mature sound for Maidza. She takes her time over groovy bass and unbothered percussion as she asserts, “Please don’t call again.”

4. Koffee – Lockdown

We entered 2020 with Koffee being the artist we were most excited about. This is her first track of the year and it makes lockdown sound incredible. She has a feel for melody over a dancehall beat like no other. If Rihanna hasn’t tapped her for her longgggg-awaited reggae album, we’ll be very surprised.

3. Tinashe – Rascal (Superstar)

Tinashe continues to kick goals. We were obsessed with her remix dance videos and now she comes through with an icy flex complete with an excellent visual. It’s her time. Finally.

2. The Chicks – Sleep At Night

The Chicks’ album is an incredible airing of deceit and portrayal at the hands of a gaslighter. Sleep At Night is a triumphant display of solidarity from the trio as they detail infidelity with vivid detail.

1. Troye Sivan – Easy

Troye Sivan returns with a new song Easy and the announcement of a new EP In A Dream. Easy much like its EP-mate Take Yourself Home feels more lo-fi than anything Sivan has done before. He’s replaced crisp, buoyant production with hazier soundscapes. On Easy, he plays with vocal manipulation in the choruses muddying the waters even more.

Some of these songs appear in out Top Tunes playlist on Spotify alongside a bunch of other winners:

Or, if you’re looking for something for the late night our favourite dance and electronic songs are in our After Dark playlist: