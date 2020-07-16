Rapid React: Troye Sivan – ‘Easy’

Troye Sivan returns with a new song Easy and the announcement of a new EP In A Dream.

Easy much like its EP-mate Take Yourself Home feels more lo-fi than anything Sivan has done before. He’s replaced crisp, buoyant production with hazier soundscapes. On Easy, he plays with vocal manipulation in the choruses muddying the waters even more.

The result of it is Sivan’s most individual sound to date. It’s difficult to make ties between Easy and today’s TikTok-driven pop which is surely the goal. It proves that Sivan is edging his way closer towards pop’s creative elite and that’s exciting.

Legacy aside, the song stands up on its own. It’s an aquatic, free-flowing journey that gets personal with lines like, “I can’t even look at you.” Everytime it starts to feel like its coasting he reels us back in with moves like the “Woo!” that follows the song’s best line, “This house is on fire.”

We could’ve never predicted that a YouTuber-turned-popstar would be the creator of some of the most captivating and influential music around half a decade later but here we are. Sivan has truly arrived.

Best Part: The “woo” that follows, “this house is on fire,” is so unexpected and an absolute joy.

Worst Part: The chorus may waft on just a tad too long if you’re looking for a punchy pop song.

Best Lyric: “This house is on fire. Woo.” Thanks to the “woo”, obviously.

Worst Lyric: N/A