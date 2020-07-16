Genes Is Moving On Up On ‘Better’

Townsville-via-Melbourne artist Genes is back with her third solo offering Better and it may be the best one yet.

Tapping into 2020’s obsession with disco-tinged pop, Genes has crafted a break-up anthem for the dancefloor.

Better is all about moving onto bigger things, leaving the messiness of a past relationship in the rearview mirror. Co-produced by Ninajirachi, it’s a buoyant, light track that does a great job of convincing us that she’s truly moved on.

Genes is three-for-three now with her releases, filling a space in Australia for straight-up pop driven by expert songwriting.