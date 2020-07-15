fbpx

Tkay Maidza Slows It Down & Sticks The Knife In On The Kari Faux-Featuring ‘Don’t Call Again’

Written By Sam Murphy on 07/15/2020
Tkay Maidza

Tkay Maidza continues to show different angles, this time moving into a hazy R&B space with Don’t Call Again.

Following on from the energetic Shook, Don’t Call Again is a distinctively mature sound for Maidza. She takes her time over groovy bass and unbothered percussion as she asserts, “Please don’t call again.”

She’s joined by Kari Faux who elevates the tail-end of the song with an off-kilter but deeply alluring verse.

All-in-all, this is what we like to call growth. Maidza is carving out her own sound and one that sounds far removed from any Australian scene.

