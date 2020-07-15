Jim-E Stack & Empress Of Provide A Warm Mantra On ‘Note To Self’

Producer Jim-E Stack and Empress Of have teamed up once again for Note To Self – the warm hug we all need right now.

“Sometimes we just have to fall down, dim the lights and mute the sound,” Empress Of singles over a hopeful beat that gently lifts throughout the course of the song.

Stack has always packed his productions full of good feelings but this one strikes a particular chord. Empress Of’s lyrics are repetitive but that only strengthens the positive affirmation.

The pair came together earlier in the year for Empress Of’s U Give It Up. Stack has also contributed to Charli XCX’s Enemy and Bon Iver’s PDLIF.