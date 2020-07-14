Season 2 Of Flopstars Launches With A Look Into Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’

Our Flopstars podcast is back for a second season and it’s being kicked off with Katy Perry’s fourth album Witness at the centre.

Project U’s Nic Kelly and The Interns’ Sam Murphy are back to look at the album which broke a golden run for Perry. Prism had only continued her pop ascent but the much more experimental Witness failed to nab major hits or any critical appraisal.

Still, Perry fans defend the album and go as far as saying that it’s far better listened to out of the context of 2017. Nic and Sam talk about and play a few games including quote from Spy Kids or Witness lyric.

You can go back and visit Season 1 too! Get the podcast on your favourite platform.