15 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Katy Perry, Zara Larsson, Dominic Fike And More

A week so good we thought this list would never end.

15. Katy Perry – Smile

It may sound like it’s from a pop era long gone but it’s enjoyable enough. We’re also gonna use this opportunity to plug the latest episode of Flopstars on Katy Perry’s last album Witness.

14. Karol G – Ay, DiOs Mío

Karol G gained some serious momentum with last year’s Tusa and she’s flaring it up with this new single. Ay, DiOs Mío is gentler than Tusa but it moves with an effortless flow.

13. Baby Queen – Buzzkill

Baby Queen is a new Brit making waves with her grunge-infused pop. Buzzkill is her second single and it’s an angsty sucker-punch. It feels like Uffie, Lily Allen and Nirvana all at once which sounds awful but it’s not. The proof is below.

12. Naaz – Mute Love

We loved 21 year-old Naaz’s single TAPED and now she’s back with another banger. Mute Love launches her debut album campaign and it’s an instantly engaging piece. It manages to be both gentle and aggressive, giving us soft verse than lift into something grander.

11. Glades – Blonde

Blonde may be Glades’ best single to date. It’s a top-down, hands-up anthem that encourages you to ditch everything and start anew. It feels bloody good.

10. Dominic Fike – Politics & Violence

Dominic Fike’s debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong is out at the end of the month. First taste Chicken Tenders was easy-going but this one throws angst into the mix. It’s a lo-fi cut that turns nihilism into hope by injecting a little love.

9. Kaytranada – Look Easy (Feat. Lucky Daye)

This Kaytranada loosie is an impossibly smooth cut that washes over you so successfully you’ll almost feel as if it was never there.

8. Summer Walker – My Affection (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

One of music’s most reluctant stars Summer Walker teams with a like-minded collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR. Together they make something that is intimate and direct. They’re an excellent match.

7. Snoh Aalegra – DYING 4 YOUR LOVE

Snoh Aalegra is on a steep come-up. She’s got Roc Nation behind her now and DYING 4 YOUR LOVE is one of her best yet. It’s a classy, Sadé-inspired slice of R&B.

6. RAYE – Natalie Don’t

RAYE has more hits than the charts reflect and here’s another one. She’s made a modern day Jolene that gives all the drama. It’s decadent, emotional and unhinged.

5. Wafia – Hurricane

Wafia has unleashed her second new song of the year releasing Hurricane into the world. It follows on from self-love anthem Pick Me and while it takes a different tone it feels just as good. Hurricane is about needing someone who brings some sort of comfort with Wafia singing, “I’m a hurricane could you hold me down?”

4. 100 Gecs – Came To My Show

100 Gecs’ remix album is finally out and they’ve attached a few loosies that have been aired in recent live shows. Came To My Show is the obvious favourite. An off-kilter but strangely melodic piece of twisted pop.

3. James Blake – Are You Even Real?

James Blake has released another standalone single Are You Even Real? It follows on from his previous 2020 drop You’re Too Precious and follows a similar tone. That said, it’s a far more accessible cut teaming up with Starrah and Ali Tamposi, who both have co-writing credits on the song.

2. Elio – Waste Of Emotion

Elio is a new pop hope co-signed by Charli XCX and rightfully so. Her debut EP u and me, but mostly me is brilliant but no song reaches the giddy heights of Waste Of Emotion. Think Lorde’s Supercut with a hint of Katy’s Never Really Over and a lot of Elio’s forward-thinking writing.

1. Zara Larsson – Love Me Land

We’ll be honest, this song was at the bottom of the list until we watched the video. It all made sense and now we can’t get enough. Another Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter masterpiece that puts a spine-tingling emphasis on words like “vernaculary”. Larsson’s performance is out of this world both vocally and visually. A superstar with so much untapped potential it’s scary.

If you’re liking what you hear, subscribe to our Top Tunes playlist on Spotify:

For the late night, we’ve also launched After Dark full of electronic and dance gems: