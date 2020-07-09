fbpx

James Blake Continues His Streak Of Love Songs With ‘Are You Even Real?’

Written By Sam Murphy on 07/09/2020
James Blake

James Blake has released another standalone single Are You Even Real?

It follows on from his previous 2020 drop You’re Too Precious and follows a similar tone. That said, it’s a far more accessible cut teaming up with Starrah and Ali Tamposi, who both have co-writing credits on the song.

Blake was once known as a go-to for in-your-feels music but he’s loved-up and his recent material has reflected that. Are You Even Real? has a lovestruck glow about it that comes through in ethereal vocals and luscious soundscapes.

It’s an impressive single by any mesaure.

This year, Blake has also featured on Kehalni’s album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, appearing on Grieving.

albums, songs, eps / new music

Share It...

New Stuff...

Wafia

Wafia Looks For Calm On New Song ‘Hurricane’

james-blake

James Blake Continues His Streak Of Love Songs With ‘Are You Even Real?’

10-songs

12 Songs You Need To Hear: Christine & The Queens, Disclosure, FKA twigs And More

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.