James Blake Continues His Streak Of Love Songs With ‘Are You Even Real?’

James Blake has released another standalone single Are You Even Real?

It follows on from his previous 2020 drop You’re Too Precious and follows a similar tone. That said, it’s a far more accessible cut teaming up with Starrah and Ali Tamposi, who both have co-writing credits on the song.

Blake was once known as a go-to for in-your-feels music but he’s loved-up and his recent material has reflected that. Are You Even Real? has a lovestruck glow about it that comes through in ethereal vocals and luscious soundscapes.

It’s an impressive single by any mesaure.

This year, Blake has also featured on Kehalni’s album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, appearing on Grieving.