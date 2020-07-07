12 Songs You Need To Hear: Christine & The Queens, Disclosure, FKA twigs And More

Your weekly treat box.

12. Maia Wright – I’m Ready

A good pop song from a Swede is a story that’s told too often but the country’s streak never ends. The latest piece of gold is I’m Ready by Maia Wright. It’s a perky, ’80s-tinged song that feels good from start-to-finish.

11. Bow Anderson – Heavy

This is only Scottish newcomer Bow Anderson’s second release but she’s already sounding like a superstar. With a touch of vintage soul, Heavy is a mammoth pop song housing all the best parts of her impressive voice.

10. Chase Zera – Bring Me Down

Chase Zera is a new entrant in the ever-expanding Aussie pop scene and Bring Me Down is her finest drop to date. It’s a haunting pop song buoyed by bubbling production that compliments without overwhelming.

9. Golden Vessel – Midwest

Golden Vessel hasn’t dropped a solo track this year but he’s back with a new, self-launched label and an incoming album. Midwest is the first taste and it’s a warped dance/pop/country crossover that aptly captures the feeling of traversing America’s Mid-West.

8. Max Leone – Malleable

Four releases in it seems Max Leone is too good to fail. Malleable may be his most minimal track to date but it’s a sprawling, beautiful song.

7. Ellie Goulding – Slow Grenade (Feat. Lauv)

Ellie Goulding is back with the latest taste from Brightest Blue and this time she’s recruited Lauv for Slow Grenade. This one is the final taste of the second side of the record EG.0 which features all of her collaborations. Slow Grenade is by far the most accessible to come from that record, heading right back into pop territory on an Ilya production.

6. Cookii – Coca-Cola

There’s a little mystery around who Cookii actually is but this is the debut single and it’s excellent. It’s a sugary, candy-coloured creation that sits somewhere between early PC Music and 100 Gecs.

5. The Veronicas – Biting My Tongue

The Veronicas are finally dropping a new album and Bite My Tongue is the song launching it. They’ve lost absolutely none of their knack for writing a monster pop song, bringing a slick bridge that instantly lodges in the brain.

4. Ty Dolla $ign, FKA twigs, Kanye West & Skrillex – Ego Death

It was a big week for Kanye fans with plenty of unexpected surprises but Ego Death may be the most surprising. We weren’t expecting Ty, Ye, FKA twigs, Skrillex and Serpentwithfeet all together on a track that samples Ultra Nate. What’s more surprising, it isn’t a mess.

3. ASHWARYA – PSYCHO HOLE

Rarely do debut singles arrive sounding like they’ve come from an accomplished artist but ASHWARYA’s PSYCHO HOLE does. It’s a dark, detouring cut that distorts the pop formula pulling it in multiple different directions.

2. Christine & The Queens – Eyes Of A Child

Christine & The Queens is one of the few people having a very good 2020. All the music has been excellent and she continues that streak with Eyes Of A Child. It’s a touching, waltzing ballad written for the television program Hanna.

1. Disclosure – My High (Feat. Aminé & Slowthai)

Early tastes of Disclosure‘s forthcoming album ENERGY suggested that the duo had recovered from their sophomore slump but My High has confirmed it. The relentless dance tune recruits Aminé and Slowthai for their first foray into house music. Both parties are no stranger to electronic producers but this is our first chance to hear them spiralling over a four-to-the-floor beat. You wouldn’t know as the pair sound at ease.

