Flume continues his run of shock tactics by releasing a new remix of Eiffel 65’s Blue.

The 1998 song by the Italian dance group is etched into the brain of every ’90s kid but now it’s got a glitchy update thanks to our Aussie dance hero.

Flume keeps the guts of the song but draws some things further to the surface like those keys which are actually having their way with our emotions.

It’s a bit of fun and it’s also a nostalgic trip so there’s really nothing not to love.