Rapid React: Ellie Goulding – ‘Slow Grenade’ (Feat. Lauv)

Ellie Goulding is back with the latest taste from Brightest Blue and this time she’s recruited Lauv for Slow Grenade.

This one is the final taste of the second side of the record EG.0 which features all of her collaborations. Slow Grenade is by far the most accessible to come from that record, heading right back into pop territory on an Ilya production.

Lauv and Goulding are perfectly matched as songwriters, effortlessly tapping into a vulnerable space while crafting a glossy pop song. The chorus is where their strength as a duo really shines as they embark on a steam train melody full of quick spit lyrics.

Power remains to be the best thing to come from the album so far but Slow Grenade isn’t far behind. It’s a needed reminder that despite hip-hop-leaning detours, Goulding still has both feet planted in the pop world.

Best Moment: The final few bars of the chorus.

Worst Moment: Lauv sounds best when he’s complimented by Goulding’s voice here.

Best Lyric: The opening line of, “Help me, my God this got messy,” is classic Goulding.

Worst Lyric: “Can’t beat the taste of the tears that I’ll cry,” is a bit on the nose.