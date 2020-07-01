Rapid React: Disclosure – ‘My High’ (Feat. Aminé & slowthai)

Early tastes of Disclosure‘s forthcoming album ENERGY suggested that the duo had recovered from their sophomore slump but My High has confirmed it.

The relentless dance tune recruits Aminé and Slowthai for their first foray into house music. Both parties are no stranger to electronic producers but this is our first chance to hear them spiralling over a four-to-the-floor beat. You wouldn’t know as the pair sound at ease.

Aminé’s delivery is funky while slowthai’s is anarchic. The speed of it all, mixed with their magnetic personalities pulls you into a dizzying spiral. That spiral is, of course, aided by Disclosure’s hearty production combining a touch of acid house with Basement Jaxx’s most mind-bending work.

From When A Fire Starts To Burn to Stimulation, Disclosure’s best moments have always commanded you to dance with muscular force. My High does exactly that and it comes as a surprise given their recent wobbly production from the likes of Khalid and Chloe x Halle.

It’s thrilling, however, to see them back in their lane, pumping up the strength of it even more before with a beat that rattles the speakers. When we’re allowed back in the clubs this is going to shake the walls and that’s an exciting pipe dream given the situation we’re all in.

Best Part: That hook is perfection.

Worst Part: The video is so uncomfortable to watch which is strangely a compliment.

Best Lyric: Aminé’s, “Your heartbeat matchin’ with the lights,” gives such vivid dancefloor imagery.

Worst Lyric: There isn’t one dud.